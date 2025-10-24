Arunachal: Workshop trains ICC members on POSH Act implementation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here, on Thursday conducted a one-day training of trainers (ToT) workshop for members and functionaries of internal complaint committees (ICC) to strengthen their capacity in effectively addressing cases of sexual harassment of women at the workplace under the POSH Act, 2013.

Organized at the request of the women and child development department, the workshop aimed to enhance awareness, accountability, and institutional response in ensuring safe and inclusive workplaces across departments.

Inaugurating the session, ATI director (training) Pate Marik, underscored the importance of proper implementation of the Act and the collective responsibility of institutions to foster gender-sensitive work environments.

CDPO Bahi Koyu, who is also the nodal officer for ICC matters, briefed participants on the day’s schedule and objectives, emphasizing the need for trained ICC members who can respond to complaints with fairness and empathy.

The technical session, led by advocate Mating Yaram of the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, covered key provisions of the POSH Act, procedural mechanisms, and practical challenges in redressal and compliance.

