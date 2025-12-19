Arunachal: Youth festival showcases culture, innovation under ‘viksit bharat’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The state youth festival was successfully organized under the theme “Viksit Bharat – Young Leader Dialogue”, bringing together talented and enthusiastic youth from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh to showcase cultural richness and innovative ideas.

The event was jointly organized by the state Youth Affairs Department and MY Bharat, state chapter, under the cultural and innovation track.

MY Bharat Deputy Director Gopesh Pandey outlined the objectives of the festival and highlighted the crucial role of youth in nation-building. State Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi formally felicitated the chief guest, guest of honour and jury members. The event was graced by Gumsen Lollen, State President of the BJP Kisan Morcha, and Kame Yangfo.

Competitions were held under two major categories.

The cultural track featured folk song and folk dance competitions, reflecting the vibrant and diverse cultural heritage of the state. Under the innovation track, events such as declamation contests, painting competitions, poetry and story writing, and a science mela were organized.

Youth participants from across districts took part with great enthusiasm, demonstrating creativity, talent and innovative thinking.

Addressing the gathering, Lollen lauded the participants for their performances and appreciated the Youth Affairs Department and MY Bharat for successfully organising the festival. He highlighted the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and underscored the pivotal role of youth in realizing this national goal.

At the conclusion of the programme, it was announced that the winners of the state youth festival will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the National Youth Festival and the Viksit Bharat Young Leader Dialogue 2026, to be held in Delhi on the occasion of National Youth Day.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Security Forces Apprehend NSCN-IM Cadre