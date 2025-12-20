Arunachal Youth Groups Demand Action on Illegal Immigrants, Mosques

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) along with two other organizations, on Friday expressed dissatisfaction over the outcome of its meeting with state Home Minister Mama Natung, reiterating its demand for immediate action against alleged Bangladeshi immigrants and the demolition of what it termed as illegally constructed mosques in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

The meeting at the civil secretariat here, was held in the backdrop of the December 9 dawn-to-dusk bandh called in the state capital by APIYO along with two other indigenous youth bodies to press for the same demands.

APIYO president Taro Sonam Liyak, who led the delegation, said the organization was ‘not satisfied with the outcome’ of the discussion as no concrete timelines were provided for verification, deportation or demolition drives.

“Our core demands remain unaddressed. We sought immediate verification of undocumented settlers, deportation of illegal immigrants and demolition of unauthorized religious structures, but there was no clear assurance on timelines,” Liyak told reporters after the meeting.

The organization alleged that several mosques and madrassas have been constructed on tribal land in the capital region without valid permits, claiming that many of them are linked to migrants allegedly using fake Inner Line Permits (ILPs).

Among the structures flagged by the group is the Capital Jama Masjid at Naharlagun, near here.

Home Minister Mama Natung, however, termed the interaction as ‘fruitful’ and reiterated the government’s intent to act against illegal immigration.

“Had a fruitful meeting with the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), Indigenous Youth Force Arunachal (IYFA), and All Naharlagun Youth Organisation (ANYO), along with the Principal Secretary (Home), Kaling Tayeng, ICR Deputy Commissioner, and Superintendent of Police, at the Civil Secretariat. Govt will take action against illegal immigrants,” Natung said in a social media post.

The December 9 shutdown in the state capital was jointly called by the IYFA, APIYO and ANYO, demanding demolition of allegedly illegal mosques and panjra-namas (makeshift prayer structures), identification and deportation of alleged Bangladeshi immigrants, and a ban on weekly markets in the capital region.

On the Inner Line Permit mechanism, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa had earlier acknowledged that loopholes in the system were exploited in the past, but said corrective steps have since been taken. He stated that the upgraded ILP 3.0 system would ‘plug all loopholes’ and significantly strengthen monitoring.

