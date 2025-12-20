Manipur's Ukhrul Shaken by 2.9-Magnitude Earthquake

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Ukhrul, Manipur late at night on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to details shared by the NCS on X, the earthquake occurred at 2:58 pm IST, at a depth of approximately 35 kilometres.

The tremor was recorded at a latitude of 25.19° N and a longitude of 94.22° E, with its epicentre in Ukhrul, Manipur. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 2.9, On: 19/12/2025 02:58:00 IST, Lat: 25.19 N, Long: 94.22 E, Depth: 35 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur.”

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Myanmar on Thursday, according to a statement from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 100km. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.4, On: 18/12/2025 06:04:36 IST, Lat: 26.07 N, Long: 97.00 E, Depth: 100 Km, Location: Myanmar.” (ANI)

