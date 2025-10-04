ATI’s new complex to shape visionary administrators in Arunachal: Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday inaugurated the new Administrative Training Institute (ATI) building at Naharlagun, near here, emphasising that the facility will play a crucial role in preparing capable and visionary administrators to meet the state’s unique governance challenges.

The complex comprises a G+4 administrative and academic block and a G+6 hostel block, each built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, an official statement informed.

Recalling his first visit to ATI in 2017, Khandu noted that the old building’s cramped classrooms and lecture halls had prompted a commitment to provide modern infrastructure for the institute, which trains government officers and employees, the ‘backbone’ of governance.

Congratulating the department of Administrative Reforms & Training, ATI, the PWD, and other stakeholders, the chief minister said the inauguration was not just about the physical infrastructure but a reaffirmation of the government’s collective commitment to building a responsive, efficient, and professional governance system in the state.

Highlighting the complexities of governance in the state due to its difficult terrain, dispersed habitations, diverse tribal cultures, and the need for inclusive development, Khandu stressed that the state requires administrators who are not only skilled but also empathetic, innovative, and committed to transparency, accountability, and public service.

“Institutions like ATI are the crucibles where such officers are shaped,” he added. The chief minister underlined the importance of training and capacity building for newly recruited APCS officers and other employees, noting that as development progresses, new challenges emerge and government officers must be equipped to tackle them while providing concrete solutions.

He expressed hope that the new facilities would create an environment conducive to effective training and capacity building.

Khandu also highlighted that 140 newly recruited Group-A and Group-B officers of the APPSCCE 2024-2025 batch, scheduled to begin a four-month induction training on October 6, will benefit from the state-of-the-art infrastructure.

He assured that manpower requirements for ATI would be addressed soon and informed that four full-time faculty members have already been inducted.

