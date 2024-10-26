Arunachal’s overall gender ratio in electoral rolls higher than national average: Official

Itanagar: The overall gender ratio in the electoral rolls of Arunachal Pradesh is 1,037, which is much higher than the national average of 948, officials said here on Thursday. Officials said that women voters always outnumbered men voters in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the election officials, the national gender ratio on the electoral rolls increased from 940 in 2023 to 948 in 2024.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain said that like all previous electoral rolls, 4,53,374 women voters outnumbered the male electorate of 4,37,385 in the draft electoral rolls, which will be published on October 29.

With three third gender electors, the total number of voters is 8,90,762 in the current electors rolls, which would be the draft rolls before launching the over two-month long annual summary revision.

As per the direction of the Election Commission, the annual summary revision of the photo electoral rolls would be conducted in all 60 Assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh with reference to January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, he said.

The CEO said that after the summary revision, the final publication of the photo electoral rolls would be done on January 6.

Sain, during a meeting with the leaders of various political parties on Thursday, urged all political parties to actively take part in helping the authorities to publish error-free photo electoral rolls.

“With regard to the summary revision of electoral rolls, political parties can activate their district units and ensure appointments of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in all 2,233 polling stations to assist the election authorities’ Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to undertake coordination to make an error-free electoral roll in the state,” the CEO said.

The CEO said that during the electoral roll revision period and during filling of claims and objections, a BLA can submit a maximum of 10 forms in a day and not more than 30 forms during the entire period of filing of claims and objections. (IANS)

Also Read: National Campaign Against Gender-Based Discrimination Organized in Arunachal Pradesh

Also Watch: