National Campaign Against Gender-Based Discrimination Organized in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: The Likabali block mission management unit of Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission in collaboration with the block mission management units of Gensi and Ramle Banggo blocks in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday organised a day-long community-led national campaign against gender-based discrimination.

The programme organized as part of the nation-wide campaign by the union rural development ministry, was attended by the many heads of offices, members of the district unit of Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society, gaon burhas, panchayat leaders besides delegates from the three blocks of the district.

Lower Siang deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap while addressing the gathering called upon the women folks to come forward and stand at par with the male counterpart and pave the way for shaping a society free from any kind of discrimination.

He urged them to take advantage of the government support and legislations aimed at leveraging them from the clutches of the unfavourable social system and plunged themselves into nation building.

“A society cannot thrive unless both the sexes have contributed their lots to shape it up; I assured full cooperation from the administration for the cause of gender equality,” he said.

The traditional tribal society was plagued with certain social discriminations and taboos associated with the fairer sex, but with the advent of modern education and trends of human civilisation, it has vanished from the society, the DC said and appealed to the male members to share responsibilities pertaining to household chores, upbringing of children and home making instead of thrusting everything on woman.

The doctrine ‘each one teach one’ should be the mantra for educating and empowering womenfolk and enabling them to stay tuned to the demand of time and situations, he said and added that the government has set up various platforms for addressing issues related to domestic violence, child marriages, forced marriages and other kinds of discrimination against women and they should come forward and make best use of them.

Superintendent of Police Gothombu Dajangju in his deliberation enlightened the gathering with his mystical deliberations on police and women. He urged the members to make best use of the legal aid cell introduced in the district and visit the office to acquaint themselves with the system. He said the police is always at its toe to address any kind of crime against women. PPTs on importance of gender on NRLM, understanding gender, were presented by the BMM Ramle Banggo block and BMM Likbali block respectively on the occasion.

