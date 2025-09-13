IMD forecasts widespread rain across Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness a fresh spell of widespread rainfall beginning Saturday, with the Indian Meteorological Department, forecasting fairly widespread to widespread rain and thunderstorms across most districts. According to a bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here on Friday, the northeastern state will witness heavy rain on Saturday in parts of West Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kurung Kumey, Papum Pare and Changlang districts, while moderate to light rain is expected in other areas. The Met centre has issued a ‘watch’ advisory for several districts, urging residents to stay alert for possible weather-related disruptions.

Also Read: RSETI to come up in Arunachal district; DC assures land

Also Watch: