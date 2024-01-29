Arunachal’s slain MLA’s son Yangsen Matey to contest Assembly polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Yangsen Matey, son of former Khonsa West MLA Yumsem Matey, on Saturday declared his candidature to contest the assembly polls, due later this year.

29-year-old Yangsen decided to contest the polls from Tirap district's Khonsa West assembly seat, which his father represented from 2009 to 2014, from Tirap district headquarters in Khonsa.

A Master of Science in Agriculture from Hansraj College, New Delhi, the young leader said that he wants to fulfil his father's dream.

"I want to unite the people, especially Noctes and Ollos.

"I want to shed the political differences among the people and bring them together, which was my father's dream also," he said.

He appealed to people not to fight against each other due to political and ideological differences.

Yangsen, who started two start-ups on indoor vertical farming, Mirroryasai in Itanagar and one in Ladakh, disclosed that he recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is hoping to get the ticket to contest the assembly polls.

He said he decided to enter electoral politics as it has the power to bring about changes in society, exuding hope that people will repose faith in him.

On December 16, last year, Yumsem Matey was shot dead by unknown assailants near the Indo-Myanmar border in the Lazu circle of the district.

Matey, who had announced his candidature for the Khonsa West assembly constituency in November 2023, served as an MLA for the first time in 2009 on a Congress ticket. After losing the 2014 election, he joined the BJP in 2015.

On December 21, the state government handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency. Yumsem's family is still awaiting justice.