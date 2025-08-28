Assam businessman arrested for cheating contractors of Rs 52 lakh in Arunachal

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Police arrested a Guwahati-based businessman on the charge of cheating contractors of over Rs 52 lakh in connection with the construction of BSNL’s mobile phone towers in the state, an officer said on Wednesday. The 41-year-old accused who had been absconding for nearly a year was picked up from Guwahati in a joint operation with Assam police. West Siang Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba said the businessman had secured sub-contracts through a company for building BSNL towers in Aalo and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Local contractors made a police complaint stating that despite completion of the civil works for seven towers, the businessman failed to release their dues after receiving full payment from the principal company.

The SP, who supervised the operation, said the accused switched off his mobile phone and evaded contact with the complainants and law enforcement agencies.

“This arrest on August 25 is a significant success for police and exposes a wider network of fraudulent dealings in government contracts,” he said. The SP said the investigation has revealed a pattern of fraud involving his company and its associates, with similar complaints emerging from Papum Pare, Daporijo and other districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

