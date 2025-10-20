Assam Rifles rescue two kidnapped labourers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Two labourers, who were kidnapped by militants, were rescued from Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Sunday, officials said.

Around seven to eight armed members of the NSCN abducted the labourers, who were engaged in road construction work in Lahu village, Dadam circle, at around 4 pm on Saturday, they added.

Based on intelligence inputs, traps were laid at Ngisa K Nokna and Nginnu K Nokna to intercept the insurgents and rescue the abducted workers.

"As there was no movement overnight, a search operation was launched at first light. Around 5:50 am, one of the security columns came under fire from the insurgents. Our troops responded with calibrated small arms and mortar fire, prioritizing the safety of the kidnapped labourers," the Assam Rifles said.

Following the gunfight and a search of the area, the two labourers were successfully rescued, it added.

