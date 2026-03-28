Assam Rifles Soldier Injured in Militant Firing at India-Myanmar Border in Arunachal

ITANAGAR: One Assam Rifles personnel was injured in firing by militants during fencing work at the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, officials said on Friday.

The incident happened around 5.30 pm on Thursday when suspected members of NSCN-K-YA opened fire from the Myanmar side at Assam Rifles personnel engaged in border fencing work near the strategic Pangsau Pass, they said.

Opposing the border fencing, the militants began unprovoked firing, prompting the Assam Rifles to retaliate, they added.

The militants subsequently fled the spot.

The personnel sustained injuries in the exchange of fire and at present out of danger, officials said. Security forces have since cordoned off the area and launched search operations to track down the militants, they said.

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