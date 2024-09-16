Author YD Thongchi Unveils 'Méru: Beacon of Light' at JNC Conference Hall

PASIGHAT: Noted author and Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) President, Padmashree YD Thongchi, released 'Méru: Beacon of Light' at JNC Conference Hall on Sunday.

'Méru: Beacon of Light',is the first Aanthologypublished by APLS, East Siang UUnit,with ean eclecticmix of poems, short stories, eessays,and articles in Adi, HHindi,and English by young writers and well known authors.

Thongchi lauded the efforts by ES-APLS to promote and nurture young writers of the state with the literary works reflecting the Arunachalee milieu and culture. He advised young writers to keep on honing their craft/writing techniques and read the works of different writers and genres.

He said that it's through sweat, tears, and discipline that great writers and sportsmen are produced. He hoped that readers would have an enriching experience through "Méru.".

Vice-Principal JNC, Dr. Leki Sitang, said that the tribal folk stories and culture have been passed on through oral narratives and stressed the role of literature for a vibrant society and in catching the imagination of readers. Meanwhile, the APLS East Siang unit expressed deep appreciation to everyone involved in making the anthology a reality.

'Méru: Beacon of Light' is now available on Amazon, Kindle, and Flipkart, featuring a unique collection of writings from Arunachal Pradesh in Adi, English, and Hindi.

