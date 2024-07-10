Advanced Geo-Mega Tube Technology Deployed for Urgent Restoration of Breached Tengakhat Embankment

DIBRUGARH: An advanced geo-mega tube technology were used for restoration works of breached embankment in Tengakhat from Monday. These large bags were filled with sand or slurry for the first time for dam protection work during floods.

Geotextile tubes or geo tubes are engineered tube-like sacks that are filled with sand and slurry. They are made from high-strength woven or non-woven geotextile fabric, which is typically made from polypropylene or polyester materials that can withstand the forces of wind, waves and storms.

These tubes are placed in a trench along the shoreline or riverbank and then covered with more sand or soil to create a natural-looking barrier by blending in with the surrounding landscape.

The Water Resources Department, Dibrugarh on Monday started the restoration work of embankment with a prayer ceremony after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced for immediate restoration work to began in the Tengakhat area of Dibrugarh.

On July 2, the Tengakhat embankment was breached due to the rising waters of the Buridehing River. More than 25 villages in the Tengakhat revenue circle were submerged. On July 5, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the breached embankment at Tengakhat and announced that restoration work would begin shortly. Consequently, the Water Resources Department has started the restoration work on a war footing from Monday.

Talking to media persons, Samiran Deka, Additional Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department’s Upper Assam Zone said that the restoration work at Tengakhat is being carried out using advanced geo mega tube technology. “If the weather remains favourable, the work is expected to be completed within 20 days,” Deka said.

Dibrugarh district was affected in the second wave of floods and most of the areas have come under water and the street of Dibrugarh town remained waterlogged for nine consecutive days. The water has started to reside but in some areas people are taking shelter in temporary relief camps near NH-37 in Moran.

Also Read: Assam: Elderly Woman Incorrectly Diagnosed With TB At Dhakuakhana Civil Hospital

Also Watch: