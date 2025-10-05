Bihar Tourist’s Body Recovered in Arunachal’s East Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The body of the 32-year-old tourist from Bihar, who reportedly slipped into the gorge near Pongging viewpoint in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday afternoon, has been recovered, a senior police official said on Saturday. The body of the victim, identified as Uma Shankar, a native of Gaya district in Bihar, was recovered after five hours of a rigorous search operation by East Siang Police and SDRF with the help of local public, East Siang superintendent of police (SP) Pankaj Lamba said. Shankar is said to have been taking pictures at the Pongging viewpoint when he slipped down near the Siang-Yamne River confluence. “Though the body has been recovered, the retrieval process is still ongoing. Due to bad weather and the treacherous deep gorge, our team is yet to pull the body up to the motorable road,” the SP said. The victim was working as a contractual assistant manager with India Post Payment Bank at Dhemaji Post Office in Assam. He had travelled to Pasighat with his three friends.

