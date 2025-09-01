BJP West Siang Unit Protests Against Alleged Abuses of PM Modi in Bihar

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The West Siang district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday staged a protest rally at Gumin Kiin at Aalo, the district headquarters, in protest against alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Aalo West MLA Topin Ete, who spearheaded the protest, condemned the alleged abuses hurled at Modi and his late mother, terming it as ‘irresponsible and derogatory’. “Such language against the highest leadership of our nation and revered family values is deeply condemnable and unacceptable,” he said. Ete, who is also party spokesperson, said the people of Arunachal stand firmly with the PM and the values he represents

