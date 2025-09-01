BRO conducts medical camp in remote Arunachal village

Our correspondent

Itanagar: With an aim to promote health and well-being of children, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday conducted a medical camp at Khirmu Government Higher Secondary School in Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence official said.

Around 40 students underwent comprehensive medical check-ups during the camp, which covered height and weight measurement, eye check-up, basic systemic examination covering the central nervous system, cardiovascular system, gastrointestinal and respiratory system, defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

He said the camp received an overwhelming response from the locals and parents of students expressed their gratitude to BRO and the medical team for bringing much-needed healthcare facilities at their doorsteps in such remote and high-altitude terrain.

We are thankful to BRO for arranging this camp. In our village, healthcare facilities are limited, and such efforts ensure that our children's health is regularly monitored, a parent said.

School authorities also praised the efforts in not only focusing on infrastructure development but also contributing to the health and welfare of the locals.

