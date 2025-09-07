BRO strengthening local connect, opening opportunities: Colonel Raisinghani

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is committed to strengthening its connection with local communities and opening new opportunities for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, Project Brahmank chief engineer Col Ashish Raisinghani, said on Saturday.

“We believe that such collaborative efforts will not only strengthen the connect between BRO and local communities but will also open new avenues of opportunity for the youth of the Siang districts,” Col Raisinghani said while speaking at the valedictory session of BRO’s outreach exchange programme in Pasighat, in East Siang district of the northeastern state.

We look forward to continued support and a fruitful partnership with the civil administration in this meaningful endeavour, he added.

Col Raisinghani also highlighted that apart from its core role in road and infrastructure development, BRO continues to engage in welfare activities such as medical camps, cleanliness drives, skill development and motivational programmes. The week-long initiative, conducted by Project Brahmank from September 1 to 6, sought to create structured engagement between BRO personnel, civil administration, academia and youth, a defence comminique informed here.

It was aimed at raising awareness about BRO’s mission and contributions while encouraging young and motivated individuals to consider careers in the organisation. Under the exchange model, BRO teams comprising officers, JCOs, engineers and staff visited prominent institutions such as Arunachal Pradesh University, Apex University and Rashtra Raksha University.

In turn, faculty members, PhD scholars and postgraduate students visited Project Brahmank headquarters where they were briefed through presentations, movie screenings and equipment demonstrations.

The programme saw around 120 BRO personnel participating in university visits and nearly 80 faculty members and students engaging in sessions at the Project Brahmank base.

Also Read: Manipur to implement all provisions of tripartite pact with Kuki militants

Also Watch: