Arunachal: Chowna Mein Lays Foundation Stone of Buddhist Centre at RGU

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said the upcoming Buddhist Study Centre at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) will facilitate the study and research of the timeless philosophy and principles of Buddhism.

While inaugurating the students’ activity centre and laying the foundation stone for the Buddhist Study Centre, Mein said many Buddhist students and scholars from both the Mahayana and Hinayana sects currently travel to Myanmar, Thailand, and Nalanda University at Bodh Gaya for studies.

“The new centre will provide an opportunity for students to study and conduct research on Buddhism locally,” he said.

Acknowledging the achievements of the university during the tenure of outgoing vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Mein highlighted that the number of academic departments had doubled over the past six years, representing a significant growth in academic programs and campus infrastructure.

He detailed the campus expansion in Pakke Kesang, Kamki, and Miao, the construction of five hostel buildings, and the recruitment of nearly 100 faculty members. He also noted that the student population had increased by 200 per cent during Prof. Kushwaha’s tenure.

Mein congratulated the outgoing VC, along with Registrar Dr N T Rikam and Finance Officer Prof. Otem Padung, for their contributions. He commended the university and its faculty for their research efforts and for recognising the unsung heroes of the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister urged the history department to undertake more intensive research into Arunachal Pradesh’s history and develop a syllabus to be included in the school curriculum, allowing children to learn about their heritage. On the occasion, Mein also paid floral tribute to the “Wall of Heroes” on the campus, which features 21 portraits of Indian Armed Forces heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, the communiqué added.

Also Read: Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) conducts talk on rights of indigenous people

Also Watch: