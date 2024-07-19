Budget session of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly starts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Budget session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin here on Friday where various government businesses will be taken up.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance and Planning portfolio, will present the 2024-25 Budget during the eight-day session which will conclude on July 26, a senior official of the assembly secretariat informed.

Mein will present the Budget on July 24, Assembly Secretary Kago Habung said. This will be the first Budget of the Pema Khandu Government after taking reign of the state for the third term. Discussion on the Budget and its passing would be taken up on July 25 and 26 next, the secretary said. The Assembly will commence on July 19 with the motion of thanks to the Governor's Address, Habung said.

Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) KT Parnaik had addressed the members of the House during the first session of the Eight Legislative Assembly that met for two-day sitting on June 14 and 15 last.

Three important government bills including, ‘The Arunachal Pradesh Amending Bill, 2024’, ‘The Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures to Prevent Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024’, and ‘The Balipara/Tirap/Sadiya Frontier Tract Jhum Land Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ would be tabled on the opening day of the session, Habung said.

Arunachal Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte on Wednesday chaired the first sitting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to plan the agenda for the upcoming Budget session commencing on July 19.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and MLAs Kumar Waii of Congress, Nikh Kamin (NCP), Thangwang Wangham (NPP), and Oken Tayeng of People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) attended the meeting.

All the political parties in the state except the Congress represented by a single MLA, are extending unconditional support to the BJP government in the northeastern state. The ruling BJP has 46 MLAs in the 60-member House while the NPP has five legislators, followed by NCP (Ajit Pawar) has three and PPA has two members. There are also three independent candidates.

