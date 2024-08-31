CBI Concludes Investigation of APPSC Question Paper Leak Case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has concluded investigation with filing of 3rd Supplementary Chargesheet against an accused in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh) in a case related to alleged leakage of question paper of an examination conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil). It was revealed that aforesaid accused had issued the cheque of Rs. 5 lakh to an accused middleman on behalf of her son (candidate) for acquiring the leaked questions of AE (Civil) Examination, 2022. The said middleman and candidate were chargesheeted earlier in the initial chargesheet filed on 08.12.2022 along with 6 others including a then teacher of a private Coaching Institute and then Dy. Secretary-cum-Dy. Controller of Examinations of APPSC, Arunachal Pradesh.

Further investigation was kept open to look into other aspects of the case. Accordingly, during further investigation, 1st and 2nd supplementary chargesheets were filed on 31.1.2023 and 30.03.2023 against a private person & then Dy. Controller of Examinations of APPSC, Arunachal Pradesh and a private person respectively. It was also revealed during investigation that then Dy. Controller of Examination in Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission in connivance with middleman and others had leaked the Questions of AE (Civil) Examination, 2022 to different candidates in lieu of huge sum of money. CBI had registered the case on 26.10.2022 against a teacher of a private coaching institute and unknown officers /officials of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), on the basis of Notifications issued by Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Government of India respectively transferring the SIC (Vig.) P.S. FIR No. 11/2022 dated 27.09.2022 based on Itanagar PS. Case No. 0229 dated 10.09.2022 lodged by a complainant. It was alleged that leakage of question papers took place before examination of Asstt. Engineer (Civil) for the year 2022 conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, in lieu of illegal gratification. The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial, stated a press release.

