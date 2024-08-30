Arunachal: Multistoreyed PMC Office Building Inaugurated by Minister Balo Raja

PASIGHAT: Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Balo Raja, on Thursday, inaugurated the much awaited multistoried PMC (Pasighat Municipal Council) and Town Planner’s office buildings at Gumin Nagar. The inauguration was also attended by local MLA Er. Tapi Darang, former MLA Kaling Moyong, Divisional Commissioner Vivek Pandey, CE (UD andHousing) Taring Darang, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sachin Kr Singhal, Director (Town Planning) Likha Suraj, Smart City CEO Manjuli Komut, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang and host officers and leaders. Soon after inaugural session, the minister attended a public meeting held in the PMC conference hall.

In his address, Raja stated that “An innovative initiative by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, government of India, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Smart City Mission (SCM) in 2015 to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by enabling local development and better technology as a means to create smart outcomes for citizens.

Fortunately Pasighat was chosen under SCM and under the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the present government is making Pasighat into thriving, sustainable economic hubs. It was intended to develop a replicable model that will serve as a beacon for other cities/townships of Arunachal Pradesh”, added the Minister.

Continuing his address, the Minister further opined that effective and efficient planning and execution made Pasighat a top location for smart, connected and eco-friendly communities centered on education, research, entrepreneurship and tourism. Its redevelopment model will offer a wealth of opportunities for investments, creation of new jobs and revenue generation through developed infrastructure with a strategic focus on transit-oriented development.

