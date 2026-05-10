Centre Promises Swift Action on Key Road, Border Connectivity Projects in Arunachal’s Lower Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on Saturday assured the residents of Lower Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh of prompt action regarding critical infrastructure upgrades and border connectivity.

Malhotra, the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, is on a two-day visit to the state to review key projects in the northeastern region. He gave the assurance following a representation submitted by residents highlighting the strategic importance of road networks.

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and local MLA Kardo Nyigyor led the delegation.

The delegation sought strengthening of the Akajan-Bame road, considered a vital lifeline for civilians and security forces travelling towards the Indo-China border. It also demanded the upgradation of the Dipa-Likabali-Nilok stretch into an all-weather high-capacity road to support commercial activities and called for the construction of major bridges and culverts to tackle seasonal flooding and ensure uninterrupted access to healthcare and markets.

Nyigyor later said in a social media post that the Union Minister was receptive to the concerns raised and assured that the matters would be examined seriously.

During his visit on Friday, Malhotra reviewed infrastructure facilities related to healthcare, education, drinking water supply, road connectivity and agriculture in the district.

At the Kardu Taipodia District Hospital in Likabali, the minister inspected the existing infrastructure and interacted with district officials to assess manpower availability and the status of medical equipment.

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