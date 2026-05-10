Akashvani Shillong marks 90 years of broadcasting with citywide 5-km run

SHILLONG: Akashvani Shillong organized a 5-km run in the city on Friday to commemorate 90 years of public broadcasting service.

The event witnessed participation from students, runners and fitness enthusiasts and aimed to promote fitness and community participation during the broadcaster’s 90-year celebrations. Cluster Head of Akashvani Shillong, H. Diengdoh, flagged off the run from the Akashvani Shillong premises at Bomfyle Road in the presence of senior officials and staff members.

The route passed through several city landmarks before concluding at the Akashvani Shillong premises. All participants received certificates, while winners in four categories were awarded medals and certificates.

The event was conducted with support from the East Khasi Hills district administration for security, medical assistance, hydration and traffic management. Similar events are being organised across the country as part of Akashvani’s nationwide celebrations.

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