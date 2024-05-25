Assam: Buddha Purnima celebrated at Graham Bazar Buddhist Temple in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Buddha Purnima was celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion at the Buddhist Temple at Graham Bazar in Dibrugarh on Thursday. The day began with the hoisting of the religious flag by Sumedhananda Bhikkhu, the chief Buddhist monk, followed by the lighting of candles and lamps before the statue of Gautam Buddha. The event was attended by Dibrugarh Mayor Saikat Patra, along with other dignitaries and devotees from various faiths. The celebrations began with a world peace prayer, which was attended by people from different religious faiths. The prayer was led by Sumedhananda Bhikkhu, who emphasised the importance of peace and harmony in today’s world. The Panch Sheel of Buddha, which are the five essential principles of Buddhism, were also discussed during the religious prayer.

“Buddha Jayanti holds immense significance in our lives. It is a day to remember and honour the teachings of Lord Buddha, which offer solace, wisdom and enlightenment in the midst of our busy lives. Buddha’s teachings are not just limited to Buddhists, but are relevant to people of all faiths and beliefs. His message of compassion and non-violence is something that we should all strive to follow, and his teachings can bring about a positive change in our society,” said Sumedhananda Bhikkhu.

Addressing the gathering, Dibrugarh Mayor Saikat Patra said, “Buddha Jayanti is not just a historical event, it is a reminder for us to practice mindfulness, lead a balanced life and cultivate compassion towards all beings. By understanding and practising the core teachings of Lord Buddha, we can bring about transformation in ourselves and contribute to a peaceful world. I feel blessed to be a part of this celebration that brings our community together.”

