Centre will provide enhanced support to Arunachal: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Centre has assured enhanced support to Arunachal Pradesh to overcome terrain-driven challenges in adopting renewable energy, Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said.

Speaking at the Regional Workshop in Guwahati today on Renewable Energy for the Northeast, Joshi said a new Small Hydro Policy with increased subsidies for the Northeast would be launched soon to promote local power generation and rural livelihoods, particularly in states like Arunachal that possess vast small hydro potential but face logistical difficulties.

Arunachal Pradesh, along with Sikkim, also sought additional support under central renewable schemes, particularly PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM, to make implementation more practical in mountainous and remote locations. Recognising the state’s progress in decentralised solar energy, the MNRE awarded Arunachal Pradesh as the second-best-performing Northeastern state under the PM-KUSUM programme, while Tripura secured the top position. Assam was felicitated for its performance in rooftop solar installations. State Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the recognition.

Also Read: IMD forecasts gradual weather improvement in Arunachal Pradesh from Sunday