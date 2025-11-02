IMD forecasts gradual weather improvement in Arunachal Pradesh from Sunday

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual reduction in rainfall activity across Arunachal Pradesh from Sunday, with a steady improvement expected as the week progresses.

According to the forecast made by the weather department, many districts in the eastern and central regions of the northeastern state are likely to continue witnessing rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, particularly East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai, Upper Siang, Siang and West Siang, where thunderstorms accompanied by lightning remain a concern.

Western districts like Tawang, East Kameng and West Kameng may see scattered rain, while some central areas are likely to experience comparatively lighter precipitation as the day advances.

On Monday, rainfall intensity is expected to weaken further, confined mostly to parts of the foothills and eastern belt, where brief afternoon or evening showers may still occur.

From Tuesday onwards, the IMD indicates a clearer shift towards stability, with dry to isolated rain conditions likely across most parts of the state and no significant weather warnings in place. The improving trend is set to continue mid-week, as Wednesday is forecast to remain largely dry in the majority of districts, with only a few pockets in central Arunachal expected to witness light spells.

Weather conditions on Thursday are also forecast to stay predominantly dry statewide, without any advisories from the weather office, marking a more settled atmosphere after a prolonged wet phase.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a cautionary Yellow Alert for Saturday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in many districts.

Fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Upper Siang, Siang, Dibang Valley, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Lohit and Anjaw, with scattered rain also likely in several western and central districts, including West Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Lower Subansiri, Papum Pare and Changlang.

Residents in the alert zones have been advised to avoid open areas during lightning and exercise necessary precautions.

Also Read: Remove Pala first: Former Congress leaders draw red line for comeback