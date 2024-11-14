Children’s Day Celebration to Promote Child Welfare and Rights: Arunachal Governor

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik expressed hope that Children’s Day celebration will promote the welfare and rights of children in the state. In a message on the eve of Children’s Day, the Governor said, “Today’s children are the future leaders of our state.”

He said Children’s Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating their joy, innocence, and potential, while raising awareness of their rights, protection, and well-being. It reminds us to prioritize children’s welfare, champion their education, and foster a safe and nurturing environment for their growth and development, he said.

“By providing quality education, opportunities to unlock their potential, and instilling good values, we can help every child become a responsible and contributing citizen of our state and country,” Parnaik said.

To secure a better tomorrow for the state and the nation, let’s give our children the best of today, the governor appealed in his message.

Children’s Day, celebrated every year on November 14, commemorates the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Miniter Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

