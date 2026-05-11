Chowna Mein Hails Subansiri Lower Milestone as Major Energy Boost

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday congratulated NHPC on the successful commissioning of unit 4 of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, stating that the achievement marks a major step towards strengthening India’s clean, sustainable and self-reliant energy future.

With the commissioning of the 250 MW fourth unit, the total operational capacity of the ambitious project has now reached 1,000 MW, marking another significant milestone in one of India’s largest hydropower ventures.

Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolio, lauded the efforts of engineers, technical experts, workers and all stakeholders associated with the project for their dedication and perseverance.

“Congratulations to NHPC Limited on the successful commissioning of unit 4 (250 MW) of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, raising the project’s total operational capacity to 1,000 MW,” Mein said in a social media post.

Describing the development as a landmark achievement in the country’s renewable energy sector, the deputy chief minister said the project symbolises India’s growing commitment towards environmentally sustainable and self-reliant power generation.

“This achievement marks another significant step in India’s pursuit of clean, sustainable and self-reliant energy generation,” he said. Mein further extended his appreciation to every individual involved in the execution of the mega hydropower project.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the engineers, technical teams, workers, officials and every stakeholder associated with this landmark project for their unwavering commitment, hard work and resilience in overcoming challenges and steadily advancing towards full commissioning,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the timely completion of the remaining units, Mein said the project would play a transformative role in accelerating development and prosperity across the region.

“Wishing the team continued success in the smooth and timely commissioning of the remaining units by the end of 2026. May this transformative project continue to energise progress, strengthen development and contribute to the prosperity of generations to come,” he added.

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