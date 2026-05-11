GHYS urges Meghalaya govt to revoke stone mining consent in East Garo Hills over environmental damage

SHILLONG: The Garo Hills Youth Solidarity (GHYS) has urged the Meghalaya government to immediately cancel the Consent to Operate granted for a stone mining project at Koksi Songma and stop the functioning of a stone crusher at Nangapa in East Garo Hills, alleging severe environmental degradation and threats to public infrastructure despite sustained opposition from local residents.

In a representation submitted to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force (PCCF & HoFF), GHYS president Endick Marak expressed “serious concern regarding the recent grant of Consent to Operate for the stone mining project at Koksi Songma and the functioning of the stone crusher at Nangapa.”

The organisation stated that “despite strong opposition from local residents, including mass protests, public rallies, and repeated complaints submitted to the concerned authorities, permission has still been granted to the company to continue its operations.” It added that “this decision has caused deep resentment among the people of the area.”

Highlighting the environmental concerns, the representation alleged that “the ongoing mining activities are severely impacting the natural environment, particularly the Chidrang Stream, which is being degraded due to excavation and related operations.”

GHYS further stated that “the recently constructed PMGSY road connecting Nangapa to Koksi Songma — an infrastructure long demanded and awaited by generations — is now at risk of damage due to heavy vehicular movement and mining activities.” The organisation maintained that “these developments not only threaten the ecological balance of the region but also undermine the welfare and aspirations of the local community.”

Seeking immediate intervention, the organisation requested the authorities to “immediately cancel the Consent to Operate granted for the stone mining at Koksi Songma,” “take necessary steps to stop the operation of the stone crusher at Nangapa,” and “conduct an independent assessment of the environmental and infrastructural damage caused so far.”

“Kindly treat this matter with urgency in the interest of environmental protection, public welfare, and justice,” the representation stated.

The organisation also warned that “if no appropriate action is taken at the earliest, the affected community will be compelled to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for redressal.”

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