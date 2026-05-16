Meghalaya Records 23,530 Self-Enumerations Ahead of Census Drive

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has recorded a total of 23,530 completed self-enumerations as part of the ongoing Census exercise, with the numbers expected to rise further as the process remains open until midnight on May 15.

Director of Census Operations Meghalaya, Biswajit Pegu, said West Khasi Hills recorded the highest number of self-enumerations with 4,973 entries, followed by East Khasi Hills with 3,967. He added that other districts have also performed well, although some border districts faced difficulties in conducting the exercise, which may have impacted their overall figures.

He further said all 12 districts have achieved 100 percent geo-tagging of landmarks as well as the creation and demarcation of house listing blocks. He noted that 8,309 enumerators and supervisors will be engaged for the exercise and stressed that training has already been completed at all levels.

He also said the enumerators and supervisors, described as the main workforce for door-to-door data collection, are well trained and ready to begin the house listing enumeration from the following day.

The house listing exercise is scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to June 14 over a period of 30 days.

According to the Directorate of Census Operations Meghalaya, the state currently has 12 districts, 56 C&RD blocks, nine statutory towns, seven census towns, and one urban agglomeration. It also has 7,428 villages and 9,950 house listing blocks as on May 13, 2026.

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