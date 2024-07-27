Closure of 600 primary schools in Arunachal Pradesh with zero to minimal enrollment

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Education minister, PD Sona said that the state government is addressing recent concerns regarding the closure and merger of 600 primary schools with zero or minimal enrollment.

This decision is a strategic measure aimed at optimizing educational resources and improving the quality of education statewide.

"Contrary to the misconceptions, this initiative is part of a comprehensive plan to enhance the quality of education and its infrastructure in the state," he added. He said that the rationale behind this decision is rooted in significant population shifts, particularly from remote areas to newly established circle and district headquarters. As enrollments decline in certain schools due to these migrations, merging schools in less populated areas with those in more populous regions will allow for better resource allocation and address the educational needs of relocated students.

This consolidation will lead to the establishment of inter-village schools that can serve multiple neighboring communities, thus improving access to education and enabling a more efficient use of available resources.

"The decision was taken by state government after deliberations and discussion with all the stakeholders. The merger of 336 schools will facilitate the creation of inter-village schools, which can serve multiple neighboring villages," he said, adding the approach not only improves access to education but also allows for more efficient use of educational resources and infrastructure.

There are 398 closed schools with zero enrolment. A crucial aspect of this initiative is the effective utilization of human resources. In cases where schools have no students but maintain two to three teachers, the current model is not making optimal use of our valuable human resources.

In tandem with these changes, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is dedicated to establishing new residential and inter-village schools that cater to the needs of students across multiple villages.

"Furthermore, the recent state budget has allocated Rs. 2,139 crore for the education sector, earmarked for building new schools, upgrading existing infrastructures, and integrating advanced educational technologies," he informed.

Also Read: Renovated Rhino Army Pre Primary School inaugurated at Narengi Cantt, Guwahati

Also Watch: