Mizoram: Assam Rifles conducted Informative lecture on World Tobacco Day at primary school

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles conducted ‘Informative Lecture on World Tobacco Day at Sangau Primary School, Lawngtlai District, Mizoram on Friday, according to an official release. On the occasion of World Tobacco Day, Assam Rifles organized a lecture at Sangau Primary School. The event aimed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and promote a tobacco-free lifestyle among students and teachers.

The lecture, held on Friday, witnessed active participation from students and teachers. The informative session covered topics such as the health risks associated with tobacco use, strategies for quitting, and the importance of creating a tobacco-free environment. The event concluded with a pledge taken by all participants to spread awareness and discourage tobacco use in their families and communities. Assam Rifles remains committed to promoting health and well-being in the region, stated a press release.

Also Read: ‘90% of oral, head, and neck cancers are linked to tobacco use’: Kokrajhar Observes World No Tobacco Day with Awareness Rally and Meeting (sentinelassam.com)