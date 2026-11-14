CM Pema Khandu announces phased infrastructure development plan for Arunachal's DNGC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced a phased infrastructure development plan for Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) and said a dedicated officer from the Chief Minister's Office would coordinate with departments to address the institution's requirements.

Addressing the college's 46th annual week celebrations, Khandu said its infrastructure proposals were genuine and would be examined for approval and sanction in phases. He noted that the college had around 49 acres of land for expansion and assured support for developing a football ground.

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