European Union Film Festival makes Shillong debut with 21 films from across Europe

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) made its debut in Shillong, bringing 21 films from across Europe to Meghalaya and creating opportunities for cultural exchange between the Northeast and European countries.

The 31st edition of the festival was inaugurated on Friday by Jean-Eric Paquet, Ambassador of the European Union to India, in the presence of Irène Mingasson, Head of Unit, Foreign Policy Instruments, Meghalaya Commissioner and Secretary Dr Vijay Kumar D, and Asian Confluence Executive Director Sabyasachi Dutta.

The opening screening featured the Dutch comedy-drama Jippie No More!, directed by Margien Rogaar. The festival, which began on November 12, will continue until November 18 at four venues - Asian Confluence Centre (The Habitat), Lady Keane College, St Edmund's College and KL Bajoria College.

Paquet said bringing the festival to Shillong reflected the EU's efforts to take European cinema beyond major metropolitan cities and encourage cultural exchanges with audiences across India. He also highlighted the Northeast's growing creative ecosystem and its internationally recognised filmmakers and artists.

Earlier, Paquet, Dr Vijay Kumar, Padma Shri awardee and The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim, and Dutta took part in a discussion titled Beyond Borders: Exploring Synergies Between Europe and Northeast India, focusing on cinema's role in connecting cultures and strengthening creative cooperation.

Dr Vijay Kumar said hosting the festival would allow students and young audiences to engage with different cultures and perspectives, while strengthening Meghalaya's international connections. Mukhim highlighted the importance of giving greater visibility to Northeast India's creative voices and storytelling traditions, while Dutta described the festival as a platform for mutual understanding and deeper cultural engagement.

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India in collaboration with EU member states, the festival's Shillong edition is being presented in partnership with Asian Confluence. It features films from 21 European countries, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland and the Netherlands.

After Shillong, the festival will move to New Delhi from November 24 to December 4, followed by Pune in December.

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