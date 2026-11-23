OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday called for a balance between protecting Arunachal Pradesh's tribal identity and land rights and attracting investment, technology and modern facilities to make the state economically self-reliant.

Addressing a function, the Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister said the state faced development challenges because of its tribal character, limited resources and restrictions on land ownership. He said the protection of tribal rights and cultural heritage needed to go hand in hand with efforts to address these challenges. Rijiju said Arunachal Pradesh had limited capital and technological resources and needed outside investment and expertise to meet its development needs. However, restrictions on land ownership often made it difficult to attract industrialists and investors. He urged the state to explore ways to become self-reliant by tapping its potential in agriculture, horticulture and tourism to strengthen the local economy and create livelihood opportunities.

Rijiju said Arunachal Pradesh had made rapid progress since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said their visits and support had given fresh momentum to development activities and renewed enthusiasm among people.

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