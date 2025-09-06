50 eminent teachers felicitated at district ceremony in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: “In this consumerist society, everything has changed. However, the respect for teachers remains unchanged. As long as the moon and stars exist, this respect will endure. This is because teachers are the architects of shaping human resources. Nevertheless, teachers must also strive to uphold that dignity,” said Parag Kumar Kakati, a former student leader and the District Commissioner of Darrang. Speaking at the felicitation ceremony for distinguished teachers, organized by the Darrang district administration at the District Library Auditorium, he recalled his time at Darrang College. He further added, “The student who respects his or her teacher is looked upon with favour even by God.”

The event, eloquently hosted by teacher Abdul Rouf Ahmed, featured Additional Secretary of the Education Department Krishna Baruah, who suggested that morning school assemblies could be made more engaging and knowledge-oriented. Mangaldai Legislator Basanta Das paid tribute to teachers by reciting Hindi, Sanskrit, and Assamese verses and poems he learned during his student life.

