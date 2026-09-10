Tripura Launches NextGen HRMS to Digitise and Secure Government Employee Records

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The state government is implementing various plans to deliver government services to the people of the state digitally and in a transparent manner. NextGen HRMS is one such digital service. This digital service will not only make government service delivery system more advanced and technology-driven but bring more transparency and speed in it. Finance Minister of Tripura Pranajit Singha Roy made these remarks after launching the NextGen HRMS service at Pragna Bhavan.

The Finance Minister said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing different schemes to develop the country as Digital India. Following the path shown by the Prime Minister, Tripura is also marching towards becoming Digital Tripura. In every office in the state e-Office has been introduced. In the NextGen digital system all details of service life of a government employee ranging from his/her date of joining to retirement will be registered. With the help of this system processing of pension of an employee on retirement could be performed accurately in a very less time. A government employee could also be able to apply for leave online and that will be recorded in his/her service book. The Finance Minister greeted the officials of the finance department for taking this important initiative. As part of the programme today the Finance Minister and other guests inaugurated New Pension Proposal Rule Book, DDO's Handbook and some Modules.

At the event secretary of the finance department Dr. Prashant Kumar Goyal deliberated on the new digital service system. He informed that with the introduction of NextGen HRMS, data of every government employee will be secured. Welcome address was delivered by the additional secretary of finance department Akinchan Sarkar. Among others were present Principal Accountant General Shailendra Vikram Singh, Accountant

General Ranendra Sarkar, Senior Deputy Accountant General Tanushree Biswas and other officials of the finance department and NIC.

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