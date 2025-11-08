CM Pema Khandu joins nation in celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed pride in being part of the nationwide celebrations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, joining people across the country in paying tribute to what he described as a 'sacred hymn' that stirred the hearts of countless freedom fighters.

The chief minister joined the celebration at the border district of Tawang, symbolising Arunachal Pradesh's shared commitment to national unity and pride.

The occasion witnessed cultural renditions of Vande Mataram, patriotic performances, and tributes to the freedom fighters who drew strength from the song during India's struggle for independence.

"Proud to be part of the 150 years of Vande Mataram nationwide celebrations at Tawang. Vande Mataram is not merely a song, but a sacred hymn that stirred the hearts of countless freedom fighters, a timeless call of devotion to our motherland, and a soulful prayer that continues to awaken love for Bharat in every generation," Khandu said in a post on X.

"As we commemorate 150 glorious years, we pay tribute to the timeless words that united a nation and continue to inspire generations to love and serve Maa Bharati," he said referring to the message of unity and sacrifice embodied in the song.

Khandu's message, deeply rooted in emotion and reverence, echoed the larger sentiment that Vande Mataram remains not just a melody of the past but a continuing call to serve the nation with devotion and love.

