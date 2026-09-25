CM Pema Khandu Lauds Arunachal’s First AI Boot Camp and Hackathon at IIT Guwahati

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has described the State's first 10-day Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boot Camp and Hackathon at IIT Guwahati as an important step towards building AI skills, promoting innovation and developing a future-ready digital workforce.

In a social media post on Thursday, Khandu said the programme, attended by 40 young participants, would provide hands-on training in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), Python programming and Natural Language Processing (NLP), followed by a hackathon focused on real-world challenges.

The programme began at IIT Guwahati on Wednesday and is being organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Centre of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence under the State Council of IT and e-Governance, Department of IT and Communication, in collaboration with IIT Guwahati and NIT Arunachal Pradesh. It is being conducted under the IndiaAI initiative of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The 40 participants were selected from 97 applications. The boot camp, scheduled from September 23 to October 1, includes expert-led sessions, practical exercises and mentoring in AI/ML, Python and NLP. A two-day hackathon will follow on October 2 and 3, with participants working on practical challenges and developing technology-based solutions.

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