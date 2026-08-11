Arunachal News

Two suspected peddlers held with heroin worth Rs 20 lakh in Arunachal’s Chimpu area

Two suspected drug peddlers arrested in Arunachal's Chimpu with 163g heroin worth ₹20 lakh; case registered under NDPS Act.
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested with 163 grams of heroin in the Chimpu area of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The arrests followed a narcotics operation conducted on Sunday night. Security personnel recovered eight soap cases, five tobacco containers and 18 plastic vials containing suspected heroin worth around Rs 20 lakh. Police registered a case at Chimpu Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation was underway to trace the source, supply chain and distribution network.

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Drug Peddlers
Chimpu area
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