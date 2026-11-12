BJP Secures Uncontested Victory in 77 Wards Across Tripura Civic Bodies

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The ruling BJP won 77 out of the total 345 wards of the 21 civic bodies in the state, including the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation. It owns total control of five Nagar Panchayats, as no other political party or independent candidate filed nomination. These five urban bodies are Ranirbazar, Jirania, Mohanpur, Santirbazar, and Kamalpur.

This was disclosed by the State Election Commission, as the last date for withdrawal expired on Tuesday. The election will take place on November 27.

The opposition political parties, however, alleged that in most of the cases the opposition political party candidates could not file their nomination due to threats and intimidation by the BJP supporters. The CPI(M) state secretary Jiten Choudhury even complained to the State Election Commission that the ruling party supporters forced one of their candidates at Ambassa to withdraw his nomination, showing a pistol. Tripura Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha also alleged that in different places their candidates could not file nominations due to threats.

Meanwhile, the political parties have started campaigns in different places, as most of them are stressing door-to-door campaigns to reach out to the voters. It is expected that all the parties will start an open campaign within the next few days.

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