CRPF organises blood donation camp in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: The 36 Battalion of the CRPF organised a voluntary blood donation camp at the District Hospital in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday. CRPF personnel participated enthusiastically in the camp and donated blood to support the healthcare needs of the local community and help maintain blood reserves for emergencies.

The initiative reflected the force's commitment to humanitarian service and public welfare. Medical authorities at District Hospital, Longding, appreciated the contribution of the CRPF personnel and highlighted the importance of such efforts in ensuring the availability of blood for emergency medical requirements, a press release said.

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