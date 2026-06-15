Assam Rifles Observes World Blood Donor Day, Promotes Voluntary Blood Donation

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Lokra Battalion of the Assam Rifles celebrated World Blood Donor Day at Lokra on Sunday, aiming to promote voluntary blood donation and recognise the invaluable contribution of blood donors towards saving lives. The event was organized in collaboration with Kanaklata Civil Hospital in Tezpur, reflecting Assam Rifles’ commitment to community welfare and healthcare support, according to a press release.

The programme honoured voluntary blood donors for their selfless service and dedication to the noble cause of blood donation. During the event, the significance of regular voluntary blood donation was highlighted, emphasising its critical role in ensuring the availability of safe blood for patients in need during emergencies, surgeries and medical treatments.

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