Cultivate reading habit for self-confidence and creativity: District & Sessions Judge

Itanagar: District & Session Judge of Yupia Jaweplu Chai has exhorted the readers and library activists to encourage their friends and peer groups to encourage reading habits for promoting self-confidence in them.

“You must encourage your friends, your peer groups to come to library and develop reading habit,” Chai said while addressing the readers and library activists at the 17th annual day celebrations of Lohit Youth Library Network at the Tezu-based Bamboosa Library in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

She added, “Even though my mother was not literate, she wanted us to take on challenges in learning and be independent and see the world as a whole. We are four sisters, and with God’s grace, each of us is leading a wonderful life, thanks to her strong backing. It’s a message to society that daughters can do wonders.”

Chai appreciated the efforts of the Lohit Youth Library Network in fostering a culture of reading among the youth, for the last 17 years.

She emphasized the importance of libraries in shaping informed and empathetic citizens and encouraged the participants to continue their literary pursuits. She complimented the young reader-activists who presented skits and poem recitation, for their self-confidence and creativity.

Chai also presented the prestigious “Ranganatha Award” sponsored by a Pune patron, to Siwani Pul, the incharge of the library, for her dedicated efforts to make the library a buzzing centre of events.

The “Sister Nivedita Award for dedicated library Volunteers 2023-24” was presented to junior volunteers Arpita Kumari (Police Welfare School), Anushka Kumari and Simran Minj (both of Government Hr Sec School No.1).

Sharing his impressions of his close involvement in the reading movement in the northeastern state, Lohit Youth Library Network coordinator pointed out that the great values in Arunachal traditions - handholding, community ownership and honesty have become the fundamental strength of the library movement and hoped it would continue in future too.

Niya Tapo, an environmentalist and senior volunteer of Dibang Youth Library, shared her experiences of becoming an avid reader after visiting the library. She encouraged the readers to engage with stories using their imagination rather than merely following the author’s thoughts.

The highlight of the day was the reading activities presented by readers of the Bamboosa Library.

The annual day celebrations were a testament to the impact of the Lohit Youth Library Network in nurturing young minds. The diverse activities showcased not only the literary talents of the participants but also the sense of community fostered by the library.

