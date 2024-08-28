Dasanglu Pul, Shekhawat discuss ways to promote and preserve cultural heritage in Arunachal

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Cultural Affairs Minister Dasanglu Pul on Tuesday called on Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi and discussed various schemes for promoting and preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage. Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency Tapir Gao accompanied Pul during the call-on. “I had the pleasure of meeting Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, at his office in New Delhi, along with MP Tapir Gao Ji. Our discussion was focused on the Ministry of Culture and the various schemes aimed at promoting and preserving our rich cultural heritage,” Pul posted in X.

The meeting also highlighted the shared commitment of the Centre as well as the State to protecting and nurturing the cultural legacy of the Northeastern State. “This meeting highlighted the importance of our shared commitment to protecting and nurturing the cultural legacy of our state. I’m confident that the steps we are taking will significantly contribute to the growth and preservation of our traditions for future generations. CMO Arunachal, BJP Arunachal Pradesh,” the minister said in another social media post.

