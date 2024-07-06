Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh launches ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign in Dibang Valley

A CORRESPONDENT

ROING: Deputy Commissioner, Soumya Saurabh, on Friday, launched the 'Stop Diarrhea' campaign under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the Lower Dibang Valley district.

The campaign has been launched with motto, 'Diarrhea ki roktham, Safai aur ORS se rakhen apna dhyan'. The DC called for creating awareness among the public on the subject and directed the department to conduct water quality testing in all schools, health care centers and Anganwadi centers of the district.

She also directed to identify area causing contamination in water bodies, creation of awareness and working out solutions and interventions in convergence with other departments.

Among others, Executive Engineer of PHE & WS, DMO, heads of departments, administrative officers and officers of the PHE & WS department attended the campaign.

