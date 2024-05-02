Dibrugarh: Awareness programme on diarrhoea launched in Mokalbari Tea Estate

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh of Joint Director of Health Services Dr Rajib Kumar Barua on Wednesday said that they have started an awareness programme after the outbreak of the diarrhoea in Mokalbari Tea Estate in Dibrugarh.

Talking to The Sentinel, Dr Rajib Kumar Barua said, “So far two people died due to diarrhoea in Mokalbari Kanoi Tea Estate and four others are undergoing treatment at AMCH. We have started an awareness programme and open a control room in the joint director office.”

“We don’t know how diarrhoea has spread in the area. We have started our investigation and after that we can say about it,” Barua said. He said after the outbreak our teams have already spread DDT power in the entire area.

Two individuals on Tuesday died following a diarrhoea outbreak at the Mokalbari Kanoi Tea Estate in Dibrugarh. Four others suffering from diarrhoea are undergoing treatment at AMCH.

The deceased have been identified as Makhoni Bawri (25) and Rahul Bawri (23), while the four others who are undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) are Monisha Bawri (12), Dipak Bawri (48), Nibash Bawri (18) and Kundan Majhi (45).

According to reports, the diarrhoea outbreak began on Tuesday, with the first cases being reported among the tea estate workers. Many more individuals fell ill and were rushed to the hospital. A team from the ICMR-RMRC (Regional Medical Research Centre), Dibrugarh has arrived at the tea estate to ascertain the reason behind the outbreak.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election: Silchar Congress questions last hour poll percentage jump

Also Watch: