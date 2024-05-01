Assam: 2 die of diarrhoea at Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Two individuals died following a deadly diarrhoea outbreak at the Mokalbari Kanoi Tea Estate in Dibrugarh and leaving four others in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Makhoni Bawri (25) and Rahul Bawri (23), while the four others who are undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) are Monisha Bawri (12), Dipak Bawri (48), Nibash Bawri (18) and Kundan Majhi (45).

According to reports, the diarrhoea outbreak began on Tuesday, with the first case being reported among the tea estate workers. Many more individuals fell ill and were rushed to the hospital.

A team from the ICMR-RMRC (Regional Medical Research Centre), Dibrugarh has arrived at the tea estate to ascertain the reason behind the outbreak.

The cause of the diarrhoea outbreak is still unknown, but officials suspect that it may be due to contaminated food or water.

“We are trying to identify the source of the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease. We are also collecting water and food samples from the area to test for any contaminants that may have caused the outbreak,” a health official said.

