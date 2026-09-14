Dibang Project: Govt to Extend Full Cooperation for Timely Completion, Says Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The 2,880-MW Dibang Multipurpose Project has immense strategic and developmental significance for Arunachal Pradesh, and the state government will extend full cooperation for its on-time completion, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on Sunday.

In a social media post, Mein said the project's executive director Narender Kumar and other senior officials discussed with him in detail key issues concerning the timely and smooth implementation of the project.

The topics discussed include land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, mobile connectivity, local security, infrastructure development, and power requirements, the deputy chief minister said.

Highlighting the project's importance, he said the Dibang Multipurpose Project holds immense strategic and developmental significance for Arunachal Pradesh and will contribute significantly to the state's power generation capacity and overall socio-economic growth.

"I assured Narender Kumar of the full cooperation and support of the Arunachal Pradesh government in addressing the issues involved and facilitating seamless coordination among all stakeholders for the successful and timely completion of the project," Mein added.Being developed by NHPC Limited in Lower Dibang Valley district, the Rs 31,875 crore Dibang Multipurpose Project is envisioned as India's largest hydropower project.

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